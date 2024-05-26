Cebu City PWD IDs on sale?

A Cebu City councilor has recently expressed alarm over recent reports that identification cards for persons with disabilities (PWD) are being sold to able-bodied individuals and priced at least P2,000 up to P4,000.

In his privilege speech, South District City Councilor James Cuenco revealed that at least four employees from the Office of the City Mayor will be called for an executive session to shed light on the matter.

The councilor said that he learned about the alleged modus after one personnel working at the Mayor’s Office had a PWD ID although he was not qualified to have.

To get a PWD ID, the applicant must prepare a voter’s ID, fill out the application form, provide a doctor’s or physician’s certification, and provide a birth certificate if applicant is a minor.

“We call first the underlings to pressure them to squeal who is the mastermind,” Cuenco said.

To be invited in the executive session were Cerj Germundo, John Tolentino and Jay-R Cam, all employees from Mayor Michael Rama’s office and JJ Laurel ,who was formerly assigned with the Department of Social Welfare and Services but is now assigned with the Road Management Authority.