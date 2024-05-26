Bong Go provides more support to Zambo fire victims

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended assistance on Friday, 24 May, to recovering fire victims in Zamboanga City during a relief activity conducted by his Malasakit Team.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever,” said Go in his message to the beneficiaries.

“Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung ‘di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong makabangon mula sa trahedya ng sunog,” he added.

A total of 575 recovering fire victims received snacks, shirts, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs from the senator's Malasakit Team at KCC Mall. Select recipients also received shoes, mobile phones, and bicycles.

Meanwhile, through Go's initiative, representatives from the National Housing Authority (NHA) extended emergency housing assistance to qualified families to help them recover and obtain the materials they need to rebuild their homes.

“Mayroon po akong isinusulong na programa noon sa NHA. Ito po ‘yung pambili ng housing materials. Bibigyan po kayo ngayong araw na ito ng pambili ng materyales tulad ng pako, yero at iba pang kagamitang pampaayos ng bahay. Patuloy nating sinusuportahan ang implementasyon ng programa para makatulong po sa mga nasunugan nating kababayan na makabangon muli,” Go explained.

Meanwhile, Go primarily authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021. The law mandates that BFP undergo a ten-year modernization program to help improve the agency's capabilities. The program includes recruiting more firefighters, acquiring new fire equipment, and developing specialized training.

Furthermore, it mandates that the BFP conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local government units.

Go also offered additional assistance to those in need of medical care. He advised them to visit any of the three Malasakit Centers across the city, including Zamboanga City Medical Center, Mindanao Central Sanitarium, and Labuan General Hospital, should they need medical assistance from the government.

To date, there are 165 Malasakit Centers that have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. Institutionalized under RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, these Malasakit Centers simplify access to government services for indigent patients, covering medical costs.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also highlighted the critical role of Super Health Centers in alleviating hospital overcrowding, enabling early detection of diseases, and delivering essential healthcare services to communities, particularly in areas lacking sufficient medical facilities.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. In Zamboanga City, three Super Health Centers were funded.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance supported constructing a multipurpose building that will be turned into a sub-national laboratory capacity building for serology and molecular testing, constructing a children's park, and a two-story building inside Camp Navarro General Hospital.

“Bilang Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go as he continues his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.