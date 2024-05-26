BLACKBURN MUSES ON FINDING LOVE IN DEBUT SINGLE ‘BIYERNES NG GABI’

Former Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10 housemate Rob Blackburn who now goes by the mononym Blackburn longs for a deep connection with his beloved in his debut single “Biyernes ng Gabi.”

“Biyernes ng Gabi” captures the feeling of relief during the last day of a work week and how it would be a perfect day to spend with someone special.

“There was this time my family was outside of the country, I was left on my own, and my friends constantly invited me out on Fridays. I sometimes felt Fridays could be hectic if it’s not spent with the right person. I wanted to relax on Friday nights with a special person, though I’m still not sure who she is yet,” he said.

Blackburn composed “Biyernes ng Gabi” while StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos led its production.

From an early age, Blackburn discovered his love for music through singing at parties, talent shows, and joining musicals during his high school.

“I fell in love with using my voice to entertain others and I found what I was good at. I then sang more consistently, whether that was recess in school, in my room, in the bathroom or humming to melodies in the classroom. I enhanced my passion by joining talent shows and performing as a singer in community parties,” the StarPop artist shared.

He continued to flourish as an actor starring in the Pie Channel series The Chosen One and Eat Pray Love. Now, he begins to venture into music where he can showcase his passion for singing and songwriting. Some of his musical influences come from rock bands such as Blink-182, Sum 41, My Chemical Romance, Goo Goo Dolls, Eraserheads, Rivermaya, and Kamikaze and pop artists such as Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5.