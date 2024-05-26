Benilde, Perpetual rule NCAA volleyball

College of Saint Benilde bagged its third straight women’s title while University of Perpetual Help took its fourth consecutive crown as the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 volleyball finals came to a close Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Blazers whipped the Letran College Lady Knights, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18, behind Gayle Pascual, Jade Gentapa and Michelle Gamit as the Taft-based school extended it winning streak to 40 games.

“I told them beforehand that this is the set that’ll make you go lazy, you’ll get complacent. So we expected that, and if it happens we’ll just bounce back,” Benilde head coach Jerry Yee said.

Pascual came up with 14 attacks from 15 points, while Gentapa and Gamit combined for the Lady Blazers’ last five points in the deciding set as they finished with eight points apiece. Wielyn Estoque also showed up with 11 points while Zamantha Nolasco added seven.

Meanwhile, Most Valuable Player and Best Setter Cloanne Mondonedo produced 16 excellent sets including four points, while Mycah Go and Jessa Dorog chipped in two and three points, respectively.

Shortly after being crowned as champions, Yee set his eyes once more on getting their squad’s next championship.

“We want more. Sorry if we’re being greedy but all coaches probably want. To have a good program, to win, to keep the program going,” Yee said.

Letran, which drew premium points from Judiel Nitura and Gia Maquilang, was attempting to win its ninth championship.

In men’s play, the Altas carved out a 25-14, 25-22, 29-27 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Finals Most Valuable Player Jefferson Marapoc and teammates Kobe Tabuga, and Louie Ramirez turned up the heat to outlast the pesky Generals in the third set to win their squad’s second four-peat in 14 years.

Marapoc exploded with 18 points from 15 attacks and three aces, including 14 excellent receptions, while Ramirez and Tabuga fired 14 and 13 points, respectively to bring down the Generals.

JC Enarciso, meanwhile, dictated Perpetual Help’s quick tempo by making 15 excellent sets. Kc Andrade also fired six points, Michael Medalla chipped in four, while Kirth Rosos and Klint Mateo added two and one point, respectively.

“The motivation for them is to combine the quality of play they performed in the first set and second set,” said Altas head coach Sammy Acaylar, who now has 14 titles under his belt in the men’s division.