'Aghon' may affect nearly 200K hectares of rice, corn

Tropical storm Aghon may affect nearly 200,000 hectares (ha) of combined rice and corn crop areas, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The DA reported that the combined data of the affected regions of Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga, as of Friday, the area of standing crops that may be affected by Aghon is 199,268 ha, with 160,400 hectares for rice and 38,868 hectares for corn.

For rice, the area under seedling and vegetative stages is 30,340 ha, equivalent to 18.92 percent, while the area under reproductive stages is 41,395 ha or 25.81 percent.

Meanwhile, the remaining 88,665 ha, or 55.28 percent, are those areas under the maturity stage.

For corn, the area of crops under the seedling and vegetative stages is 15,210 ha, or 39.13 percent, while the area under the reproductive stage is 5,884 ha or 15.14 percent.

A total of 17,774 ha or 45.73 percent contribute to those under the maturity stage.

Advice to farmers, fishermen

With the risks of crop damages and losses due to the inclement weather, the DA advised the farmers and fishermen to implement preventive measures, including harvesting mature crops, utilizing post-harvest facilities, securing seed reserves, planting materials, and other farm inputs, as well as providing feed and water for livestock.

It also urged farmers to relocate animals, farm machinery, and equipment to higher ground and secure sufficient feed and water for their relocated animals. Clearing drainage in irrigation and rice paddies from obstructions to prevent flooding is also strongly advised.

Likewise, fishermen are encouraged to perform early harvest, mobilize post-harvest equipment and facilities; secure fishing vessels on higher ground; and dismiss sea travel as potentially rough conditions prevail over affected seaboards.

On Sunday, Tropical Depression Aghon intensified and became a storm over Tayabas Bay.

As of this writing, Metro Manila is under Signal No. 1.

Aghon is expected to stay in the Philippine Area of Responsibility until Wednesday.