A foot’s tale on how Migz got the boot

The real reason behind the leadership change in the Senate remains a mystery a week after the events unfolded before the public.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who secured the support of 15 of the 24-member chamber to replace former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, opted to keep the details to himself when asked about the issue.

“I’ve already answered and said that it is not for me or for us to entertain whatever questions they have in their minds. For me, I’ve mentioned it, on the first day, every member of the Senate has their reasons why but, in the end, that’s their basis for saying they’ve lost confidence,” Escudero said in a radio interview.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, one of those who supported the ouster of Zubiri, earlier said that the latter’s disapproval of Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.’s request to join the session virtually due to his injured foot, triggered the leadership change in the Senate.

Revilla, who underwent an Achilles tendon operation, had requested to attend the session virtually, which the former Senate president denied out of respect to the chamber’s rules.

One of those who supported Revilla’s request was Escudero, along with Senator Francis Tolentino. Then-Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva also backed the request.

Such a claim, however, did not sit well with Senator Nancy Binay, a known ally of Zubiri, who came to his rescue to criticize what she described as a “bit weird” reason.

“It just seems a bit weird to think that out of all the conspiracy theories that emerged behind the Senate coup, it was just one foot that became the reason why Senator Migz was kicked out and removed from his position,” Binay said.

For his part, Revilla admitted that Zubiri’s disapproval of his request might have played a part in the latter’s ouster, but it was not the sole reason.

“Let’s just move forward. That might have been one of the triggers, but before that, there were already many problems,” he said in a text message to reporters.

Solid 7 joining minority

Following the turn of events last week, the “Solid 7,” consists of Zubiri, former Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Villanueva, and Senators JV Ejercito, Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, and Sherwin Gatchalian, said they are considering joining the chamber’s minority.

“As I’ve said, when I entered the Senate in 2013, I was part of the minority bloc. So I thought in a way, it’s also full circle—what I started in the Senate seems like the position I’m ending with,” Binay said in a separate interview on Sunday.

“Not necessarily part of the minority bloc, but more vigilant and scrutinizing,” she added.

Last week, Ejercito revealed that it was Villanueva and Binay who floated the idea of joining the chamber’s minority which currently has only two members: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros.

“That is one of the considerations because we are not part of the majority anyway. So, it’s either we remain independent supporting the administration or another consideration is -- Senator Joel, myself, and Senator Nancy are thinking of probably joining the minority,” he said.

He also revealed that Pimentel is talking to them to join the chamber’s minority.

Despite the possibility of joining the minority, the lawmaker clarified that “does not mean you are against the administration. But we are just on the other side in the Senate leadership.