Yes, you can now spend a week underwater

Contiki, the leading global travel brand for 18- to 35-year old travelers, just launched its first-ever underwater trip.

“Underwater Quest” gives travelers the unique opportunity to explore the depths of the seven seas — Arctic, Atlantic, Indian, Pacific, Mediterranean, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico — in just one week.

Travelers will board the brand-new, state-of-the-art Sub-Sea Contiki coach in London, before travelling to Dover where the transition from land to sea will begin. The Sub Sea coach is capable of reaching speeds of up to 15 million kilometers per hour, which means travelers can explore the entire Indian Ocean in just half a day!

Activities on the trip include singing lessons with the mer-people, a fortune-telling experience with a descendent of Paul the Octopus, an underwater cooking class, a visit to the Gulf of Mexico’s revered Museum of Sunken Treasures, the chance to spot the underwater Big Five, a trip to Atlantis National Park (one of the last places on Earth where you can witness the three-headed slime green conger eel in its natural habitat) and much more.