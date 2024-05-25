The Sun rises in the North — Razon

These are the strong words of business tycoon and Bloomberry chairman and CEO Enrique K. Razon Jr. as his second integrated resort, the Solaire Resort North, worth more than $1 billion, officially opened on Saturday in Quezon City. The inauguration was graced by none other than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

According to Razon, Solaire Resort North will elevate the entertainment experience in Quezon City, and they envision Solaire Resort North to be a destination resort of choice with Solaire's distinct mark of sophistication and uniqueness in its lifestyle offerings.

Razon hopes to serve the burgeoning tourism demand north of Metro Manila and the nearby provinces that are enjoying rapid commercial and residential development.

“We hope to bolster economic activity in Quezon City by encouraging visitors -- both Filipinos and foreigners -- to explore and discover the city. We are bringing only the exceptional to Solaire North -- from architecture, interiors, accommodation, gaming, cuisine, art, to entertainment. Every aspect of Solaire North has been meticulously and masterfully designed and handpicked to captivate and enthrall for cherished memories,” he said.

Razon also takes pride in his Solaire people, whom he said are top-notch in their field, all particularly trained and chosen to deliver unparalleled service.

"All because at Solaire, we don't just build structures; we create experiences. But beyond the opulence and grandeur lies our unwavering dedication to service."

Raising the country’s image

Meanwhile, President Marcos Jr. in his speech said Solaire Resort North not only features its amenities but the Filipino’s world-class talent and further raises the country's image on the international stage.

“Beyond the revenues that pour in from leisure, activities and tourism,” the President said.

He maintained that the hospitality industry has provided jobs to people and has contributed to social development.

On the other hand, he said that gaming ventures provided employment for about 100,000 Filipinos in 2019 supporting various roles in casino operations ensuring efficient casino operation necessitates a close relationship with interactive entertainment accessories and equipment suppliers with more than 100 registered supply suppliers.

“That creates additional employment for our Filipino for our fellow Filipinos. The contribution of this industry is more than what has been understood in the traditional sense. Apart from operations, this industry also expanded into crucial sectors including hotels, retail centers movie theaters, and dining establishments,” he said.

“With Solaire Resort North hiring more than 4,000 Filipino employees. This will not only boost our economy but will also empower our people to reach their full potential,” Marcos added.