Solons mull ceasing online baby marts

Legislators are moving to stop babies from being traded online like commodities.

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) has also been asked to step up its efforts to stamp out the deplorable practice that has become rampant on social media platforms, particularly on Facebook.

Senators said they will look into the possibility of holding social media platforms used as online baby markets responsible.

An anti-human trafficking law currently provides that internet intermediaries such as social media networks shall be liable for allowing the use of their platforms for slavery and other abuses.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-National Authority on Child Care reported that from 20 to 40 Facebook accounts were discovered engaging in the “buying and selling” of children.

The Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center recently foiled the sale of an eight-day-old child for around P50,000 to P90,000.

Heinous crime

Republic Act (RA) 11862 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022 considers child laundering, which is defined as the stealing and selling of children, a crime.

Child laundering also refers to schemes such as falsifying or manipulating children’s details or origins to make them appear to be orphans or foundlings.

The law also prohibits other forms of human trafficking such as the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The rampant sale of babies on social media has caused alarm among government officials as it has placed under scrutiny the actions taken by law enforcers against such illegal activities.

RA 11862 gives law enforcers additional tools to pursue human traffickers both online and offline.