LATEST

Solaire Resort North ribbon-cutting with PBBM

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. leads the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Solaire Resort North, accompanied by (from left to right) Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, Chairman Alejandro H. Tengco of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Mr. Enrique K. Razon Jr., President and CEO of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, Ms. Lizzy Razon, and Mayor Joy Belmonte of the Quezon City Government. This event took place on Saturday, 24 May 2024, in Pag-asa, Quezon City. | via YUMMIE DINGDING