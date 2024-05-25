Road to The EDDYS: Leandro Baldemor to craft trophies, new awards to look forward to

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) has commissioned former actor Leandro Baldemor to design and sculpt the trophy for the 7th edition of The EDDYS (The Entertainment Editors Choice).

Baldemor comes from a renowned family of visual artists in Paete, Laguna. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Venerando Baldemor, and his father, Wallie Baldemor, he is skilled in sculpture and woodcarving. His cousin, book illustrator Manuel Baldemor, is also a well-known painter and sculptor.

Baldemor specializes in crafting high-quality religious figures, such as Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary and saints, which are often commissioned for churches across the Philippines.

According to Baldemor, he is working diligently to enhance and strengthen The EDDYS trophy, particularly its design, to better align with SPEEd’s mission and vision as a premier award-giving body in the country.

The trophy will be unveiled at The EDDYS awards night in July.

New awards

Meanwhile in February, SPEEd announced another special award for the seventh edition, “The EDDYS Box Office Heroes.” This award recognizes individuals who have significantly contributed to the resurgence of the movie industry.

“With The EDDYS Box Office Heroes, we aim to honor the stars of films that brought audiences back to theaters,” said SPEEd president Salve Asis, entertainment editor of Pilipino Star Ngayon and Pang Masa.

“SPEEd believes that recognizing these contributions will encourage film outfits to create movies that are both commercially successful and impactful. By acknowledging those who helped revive cinema attendance, we hope to inspire the industry to continue producing films that captivate and engage viewers,” Asis added.

SPEEd is composed of current and former entertainment editors from leading broadsheets, tabloids and online news portals in the Philippines.

The annual The EDDYS is SPEEd’s way of encouraging and uplifting the morale of Filipino filmmakers, producers, writers, actors and other stakeholders in the industry, inspiring them to create high-quality films.

Collaboration continues

Meanwhile, the collaboration between SPEEd and Globe for the annual The Eddys is stronger than ever in the awards’ seventh year.

Supporting The Eddys from its very first year, Globe shares in the goal of celebrating outstanding achievements in the Philippine film industry and recognizing excellence in filmmaking.

Also supporting the awards is ALLTV, which will televise the awards night for movies; Rep. Camille Villar, Rei Anicoche-Tan and Beautederm.