REVIEW: ‘Challengers’: A thrilling power play

In the love-triangle sports drama Challengers, the breathtaking cinematography is as thrilling as the power play transpiring on the screen.

At one point, the camera becomes the tennis ball, smashed back and forth between two rackets, before it pirouettes up in the sky to give us an aerial view of two men engaged in an intense tennis match.

On the surface, it’s just a game. But a lot is at stake — not just their careers. Because at this point in the story, the viewer is already aware of their backstory.

The main characters that make up the love triangle are tennis players Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor).

The two boys, bestfriends since childhood, fall in love with the prodigy Tashi in their teens.

But the love triangle is not merely sparked by attraction, or teenage hormones. It is made complex by flattery, vanity, and narcissism, because they all play the same sport. And when these things come into play, they spur jealousy, manipulation, and power play (sexual and otherwise). Tactics, control, mind games, and getting the upper hand boil and simmer among the three.

Tashi is a tennis celebrity, and the two boys are her major fans and romantic admirers. She is tickled by the drooling attention of “two white boys” desperately pining and fighting for her. And although she keeps joking that she is not a “homewrecker,” she is obviously giddy about the idea of ruining their years-long friendship.

Art and Patrick are straight men, in my perspective. The impassioned rivalry between them is just sprinkled with a dash of homosexual curiosity and mutual admiration for one another. It’s just that the arrival of the megalomaniac Tashi injected into their friendship — and their sport — to a whole ‘nother level of competition.