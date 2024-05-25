QCPD forms task group to solve LTO employee's murder

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, directed over the weekend the creation of a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting incident that led to the death of Mercedita Gutierrez, a Land Transportation Office employee on 24 May.

According Maranan, the SITG “GUTIERREZ” will be led by P/Col. Amante B. Daro, Acting Deputy District Director for Operations (ADDO), to investigate the shooting incident and establish the motive behind the death of the victim and to identify and arrest the suspect.

Initial investigation showed that at 6:20 p.m. an unidentified gunman on board a motorcycle shot the victim near the corner of K-H Street near Kamias Road in Brgy. Pinyahan, Quezon City. The victim, who sustained wounds, was immediately brought to East Avenue Medical Center for treatment but was declared dead by the attending physician.

SITG “GUTIERREZ” will take into account all relevant information to ascertain the reason behind the shooting.

"Our prayers and sympathy to the bereaved family of the victim. The QCPD will not stop pursuing the suspect and we will make sure that justice will be served," Maranan said.

Meanwhile, the entire LTO family condemned in the strongest terms the killing of their colleague.

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said, "This is a cowardly act and we assure her family and the public of our untiring efforts to coordinate with the Philippine National Police and closely monitor the investigation of this incident to bring all the perpetrators of this crime behind bars."

"On behalf of the men and women of the LTO, I extend my sincerest condolences to her loved ones, and likewise join them in seeking justice for this dastardly act," Mendoza added.