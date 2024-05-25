Pateros cops seize P400K drugs

Operatives from the Pateros Municipal Police Station successfully served warrant of arrest resulting in the apprehension of five individuals allegedly involved in illegal drug activities.

Acting on Search Warrant No. 08-2024 issued by Hon. Executive Judge Maria Gracia A. Cadiz-Casaclang of RTC Branch 155 in Pasig City, law enforcement officers targeted a residence located in Barangay Tabacalera, Pateros last Friday.

Police identified the primary target as alias Charlie and the operation also saw the arrest of four others identified as alias Kim, alias Jerome, alias Ryan and alias Romar.

Authorities seized during the operation a significant quantity of suspected illegal drugs, including fifteen heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The total weight of the confiscated substance is estimated to be 60 grams, with an approximate street value of P408,000.

Law enforcement officers also seized a caliber .45 pistol with four live ammunition rounds, assorted drug paraphernalia, a weighing scale, and a black belt bag.

The suspects are facing multiple charges, including violations of Sections 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 under Article II of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).