Padilla tipped to head PDP

Senator Robin Padilla is in line to be the next president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP).

This was confirmed by Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino in a radio interview on Saturday.

Although party officials have yet to formalize their pick in an election, Tolentino said Padilla is the frontrunner for the post.

“The president of PDP now is Senator Robinhood Padilla. He is not seeking reelection in 2025, that’s why he is in a relaxed position,” he said.

Tolentino noted that Padilla had become one of the party’s ranking officials as PDP executive vice president.

Padilla, however, resigned from that post in May 2023 to focus on his work as a senator.

Padilla is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, leading various hearings on bills seeking to amend the economic provisions of the Constitution.

Tolentino said he was not privy to the party’s plans regarding its current roster of officials.

Meanwhile, former President Rodrigo Duterte will remain as party chairman, he said.

Four PDP members in the upper chamber, including Senators Ronald dela Rosa, Bong Go, and Tolentino, have announced their reelection bids in the 2025 midterm polls.

During the swearing in of new PDP members last month, Duterte endorsed Go, De la Rosa, and Tolentino, as well as former actor Philip Salvador, who accepted the nomination to be part of the PDP’s senatorial lineup in the 2025 elections.