MCIA 1st Phl airport to bag Platinum Green Airport Award

Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has bagged two major awards during the recently concluded Airports Council International (ACI) World Annual General Assembly held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

MCIA garnered the Platinum Award for Green Airport Category, the topmost prestigious award for the 8M-15M airport category, as well as the Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 1 during the ACI Awards last 22 May 2024. Both awards recognize MCIA’s excellence in airport management and service delivery.

Highest standards

The Platinum award is the first for a Philippine aiirport. “This recognition is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion of every member of the MCIAA team. We are committed to continually enhancing the passenger experience and maintaining the highest standards of airport operations,” stated MCIAA general manager and CEO Julius G. Neri Jr.

Neri acknowledged the recent success of the airport as a testament to the successful synergy between MCIAA and its PPP partner, Aboitiz InfraCapital GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (AGMCAC).

Global carbon emissions

According to AGMCAC CEO, Athanasios Titonis, 2.5 percent of global carbon emissions are coming from the aviation industry.

“Being the second largest airport facility in the country, our role is crucial in minimizing our carbon footprint. We do this by setting operational boundaries that would directly impact the CO2 levels of the airport,” Titonis said.

In the 8-15 million passenger airport category, the MCIA outperformed Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Airport (Gold) and Japan’s Chubu Centair International Airport (Silver).

The aim of the Green Airports Recognition is to champion environmental best practices that reduce aviation’s impact on the environment and acknowledge airports that excel in their environmental endeavors.

First green airport awardee

“As the country’s first green airport awardee, we are grateful to the team’s working day in and day out ensuring globally sustainable standards are met. With this, we also encourage passengers and stakeholders to support these initiatives in making the MCIA an environment-friendly airport,” Neri stressed.

MCIA is among the 12 exceptional airports across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions recognized for their groundbreaking sustainability efforts.

Serving more than 10 million passengers annually, AGMCAC implements projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which ensure safe and sustainable airport operations while preserving the environment.

These projects include the execution of policies and utilizing technology like solar PV systems to reduce carbon emissions and maintaining green spaces.