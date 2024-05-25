Marcos wants changes in rice tarrification law 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) to stabilize rice prices in local markets.

Marcos particularly pushed for the changes in the RTL provision that prohibits the National Food Authority (NFA) from importing rice.

He said allowing the NFA to import rice from other countries “will help not only farmers but also the consumers.”

“So, if our Congress allows us (the NFA) to import, it will go along. This is actually the first reason why the NFA was built,” he stressed.

“Amending the RTL is only one of the measures being taken by the government to improve the lives of Filipino farmers amid various challenges to their livelihood,” he added.

Marcos made the pronouncement on the sidelines of the distribution of certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) and e-titles to farmers at the South Cotabato Gymnasium and Cultural Center in Koronadal City over the weekend.

He noted that his administration is looking for weather-proof varieties to strengthen the country’s production while the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) will provide machinery to farmers.

These initiatives, he said, would streamline farm production and eliminate the need for middlemen in rice selling.

Marcos touted the government’s efforts to fix the ports, farm-to-market roads (FMR), and other infrastructures to improve the transport of not only rice but all products of farmers and fishermen.

He also noted that the government is improving the value chain of agriculture "by strengthening production and providing machinery, market intelligence, and technical information to the sector.

The government is currently providing fertilizers and pesticides to farmers to increase their farm output, accompanied by various financial assistance during crisis situations.