Marcos reappoints Cacdac as DMW chief after CA bypass

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reappointed Hans Leo Cacdac as ad interim secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) after being bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA).

Presidential Communications Office on Saturday said Cacdac’s reappointment was included in the list of presidential appointees released by Malacañang on Friday and “demonstrates President Marcos’ continued trust and confidence in the official.”

On Thursday, the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress adjourned sine die on Thursday, prompting the CA to defer Cacdac’s confirmation.

The CA—composed of the Senate President as ex officio chairman, 12 Senate and 12 House of Representatives members —is mandated to screen presidential appointees.

On Tuesday, Rep. Rodante Marcoleta of the SAGIP partylist, filed a motion to suspend Cacdac’s appointment during the CA committee on labor hearing due to lack of time.

Two people appeared before the CA questioned Cacdac’s leadership and opposed his appointment.

In a press briefing over the weekend, newly installed Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero noted that Cacdac’s appointment has been bypassed and he needs to be reappointed by the President.

Lawmakers will reconvene on 22 July to begin the third regular session of the Congress.

Marcos appointed Cacdac as ad interim Secretary of the DMW in April this year, seven months after he was designated as officer-in-charge of the department in September 2023.

Cacdac was previously designated as DMW officer-in-charge after the passing of former secretary Susan “Toots” Ople in August last year.

Cacdac served as Undersecretary of the DMW; Executive Director V of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration; Executive Director V of the Philippine Employment Administration; and Undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment.

He also served as Deputy Executive Director V of the POEA; Executive Director IV of the National Conciliation Mediation Board-DOLE; Director IV of the Bureau of Labor Relations-DOLE; and Associate Lawyer and Urban Poor Unit Coordinator of the Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal (SALIGAN) in the private sector.