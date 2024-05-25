Jerusalem makes mandatory defense

World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem will have his hands full when he makes the first defense of the title.

“It’s going to be a mandatory defense,” reported JC Mananquil, Jerusalem’s Filipino promoter, on Saturday.

The challenger will be undefeated southpaw Luis Castillo of Los Mochis, Mexico, who has a 21-0-1 win-loss-draw mark with 13 knockouts.

Jerusalem had won the WBC 105-lb crown with a split decision over Yudai Shigeoka of Japan last March in Nagoya.

He currently holds a 22-3 slate with 12 knockouts.

“We are working on the date and venue,” Mananquil said.

Presently, Jerusalem, 30, is already in training mode in Nagoya where his Japanese managers reside.

Castillo, younger by four years, last fought in November 2023.