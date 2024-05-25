James Reid releases emotional ballad, ‘Hurt Me Too’

Filipino music superstar James Reid is the latest addition to the growing Sony Music Entertainment family, which counts the likes of SB19, Ben&Ben, Denise Julia, O SIDE MAFIA and Clara Benin as part of its elite roster.

As a key figure in contemporary pop and R&B music in the Philippines for more than a decade, James Reid has gifted music fans around the world with compelling jams that transcend eras and generations. With chart-topping records, sold-out tours and well-received brand campaigns under his belt, the music mogul, actor and singer-songwriter continue to strike a balance between commercial viability and artistic independence, ensuring that there’s a place for artists like him in the mainstream music scene, who don’t need to pander to existing trends for a hit.

For his first project under Sony Music Entertainment, James Reid explores the theme of being heartbroken in the new single “Hurt Me Too.” A stripped-down ballad that packs an emotional punch, “Hurt Me Too” finds him grappling with the realities of a heartbreak.

The Tim Marquez-produced track shows James at his most vulnerable, looking back at the ghost of his past with equal moments of fondness and pain.

“I wrote the song three years ago together with Seth Reger, an artist from LA,” the talented multi-hyphenate shares. “He really helped me tap into these emotions that I didn’t even know I was feeling at that moment.”

According to the Randomantic act, “Hurt Me Too” marks a significant shift in his sonic and lyrical direction — a crucial decision that, he admits, would define the next phase of his music. This time around, the focus is more on the storytelling aspect of his music-making: unearthing old wounds and memories, and turning them into an inspiring piece of work.

He explains, “For this next album I’m working on, I wanted to focus on the core of who I am as a songwriter with minimal but intentional music production. ‘Hurt Me Too’ is like a palate cleanser for me in a way that it introduces a change in sound and direction.”

The heartfelt tune will be accompanied by a music video release helmed by Elena Virata, a close friend of James. “The concept was simple but powerful, focusing on unreleased emotions and frustrations,” the award-winning recording star adds.

James Reid’s “Hurt Me Too” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.