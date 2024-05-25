Impressionist masters radiate at The Louvre Abu Dhabi

But first, let’s take a walk back into history.

The era was fresh from the coattails of the Industrial Revolution and perhaps the aftershocks of the Spanish Civil War and the July Revolution which toppled King Charles X of France, a conservative who favored old nobles. A group of like-minded France-based artists banded together and instead of boxed-in studio portraits, they wished to represent the world around them, far away from the clutches of art academics.

This artistic rebellion produced a brand-new approach to creation — with an emphasis on sunlit nature and the ever-changing lifestyle, plus technical innovations such as the railway and photography.

The result was the Impressionist Movement — a development where paintings became more free-spirited and genuine, nonconforming to the scholastic and aesthetic conventions then.

And thus, the Louvre Abu Dhabi aired the epitome of the objets d’art — some on loan, while others unveiled to the public just for the special occasion.

Here are some of our favorites:

There were various self-portraits of Edgar Degas, Paul Cézanne and Camille Pisarro, plus a portrait of William Sisley by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Each of these snaps of still life included a brief biography of these great artists and their contributions to the beginnings of Impressionism.