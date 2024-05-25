Go Negosyo provides free mentoring for Lipa entrepreneurs

Lipa City, known for its enterprising and hardworking entrepreneurs, was the next stop for Go Negosyo’s 3M on Wheels last 25 May 2024 at The Event Center in SM City Lipa in Batangas.

Micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in this most populous town of Batangas province took advantage of free entrepreneurship mentoring provided by volunteer Go Negosyo mentors comprised of veteran entrepreneurs and executives.

3M on Wheels is a program of the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (Go Negosyo).

In addition to free one-on-one coaching for active and aspiring entrepreneurs, financing and market solutions are also made available to them at the event.

It promotes the three M’s for successful entrepreneurship, namely Mentorship, Money and Markets, which form the foundation of Go Negosyo’s mission to promote entrepreneurship among Filipinos.

The event was inspired by the growing number of Filipinos turning to entrepreneurship, filling the learning gap in the entrepreneurial journey of active and aspiring entrepreneurs.