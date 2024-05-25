Gambling glitch

Casino gambling offers a chance to win a lot of cash. For three regular gamblers at Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV), however, luck seemed elusive.

Damien LeForbes lost about $12.3 million in close to 50 visits to the casino, the Nevada Current (NC) reported.

Another RWLV gambler, Ryan Boyajian, lost $3.7 million after 21 visits, while California-based bookmaker Matt Bowyer’s losses reached $7.9 million in 32 visits from 2022 to 2023, according to NC.

Roney Beal, 72, of New Jersey, was luckier than the three big losers. She hit it big on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Bally’s Casino in Atlantic City in February, New York Post (NYP) reports.

After six or seven tries, the words “wild” and “wild x2” appeared on the machine entitling Beal to a free spin of the wheel. After spinning, the wheel ended up on the word “Jackpot” with a dollar sign — and she said she heard the words “You’ve won,” according to NYP.

She then pressed a call button to summon casino staff. A tilt message then popped up, saying the machine was unplayable due to an error or malfunction, NYP reports.

A casino employee also told her she didn’t win the $1.28-million jackpot. Now, Beal is suing the casino and the gaming company International Game Technology (IGT) that Bally claims owns the slot machines and handles the payouts to winning players.

Beal’s lawsuit is seeking $2.56 million from both Bally’s and IGT. Her lawyer also wants an additional $1 million in damages for the emotional stress she is suffering.