DROUGHT ENDED: Que snaps long spell, captures Villamor crown

Angelo Que displayed tremendous grace under pressure to essay a fitting ending to an excruciating five-year wait by closing with a 67 to rule the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters on Saturday at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City.

Que clinched the championship in style as he outdueled Korean rising star Hyun Ho Rho by four strokes to clinch his first Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) title in five years.

Starting the final round one stroke behind, Que quickly overtook Rho with a spectacular pitch-in eagle from 50 yards on the par-4 opening hole.

They exchanged leads multiple times under humid, overcast conditions, while keeping their competitors scrambling for a distant third place.

Que’s resilience was evident as he regained the lead after slipping off it at the turn. But three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 12 against Rho’s run of pars propelled the seasoned campaigner to a two-stroke lead, ultimately sealing his triumph with a critical birdie on the 16th, a shot Rho failed to match.

What was anticipated to be a thrilling conclusion to the P2-million championship sponsored by ICTSI turned into an anti-climactic ending as Que cruised to a commanding victory. He finished with routine pars on the last two holes for a 34-33 and a 72-hole total of 10-under 278, earning P345,000.

“It feels great to win after five years. I’ve been struggling with my game over the past three to four years, so to win again, especially with so many young competitors around, feels really good at this age. At least, it shows that all my hard work has paid off,” said Que, 45, who last won in the PGT Asia at Manila Southwoods in 2019.

Despite several impressive finishes both domestically and internationally, a championship victory has eluded him until now.

After a strong frontside 34 performance, Rho faltered under pressure, dropping a stroke on No. 10 and compounding his troubles with a three-putt bogey on the 18th. He finished with a 72, placing second with a 282 total worth P224,000.

Que reflected on the competitive dynamics of the day, noting: “The whole day, Rho was holing more putts than me despite me hitting it closer than him.”

Despite this challenge, Que remained focused on the crucial moments that defined his victory.

“But that didn’t matter. What mattered was my birdie putt on No. 12. That was the turning point. I sort of gained momentum and I didn’t stop from there,” he said.

Que, who previously claimed the country’s premier championship at Wack Wack in 2008, sees this win as a significant boost to his confidence for future competitions.

“This victory will also give me some confidence for the coming months. Hopefully, I can replicate this abroad,” Que said.

Grateful for the unwavering support from his loved ones, he extended his heartfelt thanks to his family, including his wife Tracy and their children Chandra and Camillo, as well as his swing coach Bong Lopez, for standing by him through thick and thin.

As the final round unfolded, the tension peaked with Rho and Que tied through eight holes. Rho’s drive into the woods on the ninth seemed like a misstep, but his incredible recovery shot and a 50-foot birdie putt that found the bottom of the cup, electrified the gallery and swung the momentum back in his favor.

Entering this fourth leg of the PGT with renewed confidence, Que was buoyed by recent strong performances, including a runner-up finish to Clyde Mondilla at Caliraya Springs, a solo 12th place finish at the All Thailand Partnership Trophy, and a tied for ninth effort in the Phuket Open over the past four weeks.

