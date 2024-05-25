DFA: African state cooperation a must

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday underlined a thrust to enhance partnership and cooperation with African states as it spotlighted its “renewed” focus on the region.

In his message on Africa Day, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo acknowledged the vast opportunities for building stronger ties with the individual states of Africa.

“Despite the geographical distance, the Philippines shares common values and aspirations with Africa, including a firm belief in democracy, human rights, and sustainable development,” he said.

“Acknowledging the vastness of the opportunities that Africa represents, the Department has renewed its focus on building stronger ties with individual African nations,” he added.

Under his directive, Manalo said cooperation on various fields with bilateral partners in the region has been enhanced.

The Philippines has also intensified its presence in the African continent.

In March 2022, the DFA inaugurated its reopened embassy in Morocco, paving the way for closer cooperation with the North African state on political consultation, people-to-people, tourism, culture and media, among others.