CdO ranked 3rd biggest economy

CAGAYAN de Oro City — A United Kingdom-based think tank has recognized nine cities in the Philippines including Cagayan de Oro City (CdO) with the largest economy in the World.

The city information office quoting a report on the global city index published by Oxford Economics, said at least 1,000 cities around the world are listed with the “largest urban economies in the world”.

The report said out of the nine cities in the Philippines, Cagayan de Oro city was ranked third behind Manila and Cebu. Davao city was fourth, Angeles City fifth, Bacolod sixth, Dagupan seventh, Zamboanga eighth and General Santos City ninth.

The global index report has adopted five standards in the Oxford Economics report; these are economics, human capital and quality of life, environment and governance.

Oxford Economics praised Cagayan de Oro the 487th in the global ranking in the environment in the nature category.