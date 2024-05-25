Bong Go aids vulnerable residents in Trece Martires

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, assisted indigent residents of Trece Martires City, Cavite, on Thursday, 23 May.

There were 650 struggling Caviteños gathered at the covered court of Barangay De Ocampo, who received basketballs, volleyballs, shirts, snacks, and vitamins from Go's Malasakit Team. Select beneficiaries received shoes and a mobile phone.

“Sa abot ng aking makakaya, patuloy ang aking suporta para sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo sa kapwa ko Pilipino,” Go said.

“Huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Kasama ninyo ako sa bawat hakbang patungo sa ating pagbangon at pag-unlad. Magtulungan tayo at magkaisa para sa ikabubuti ng bawat Pilipino,” added Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

Meanwhile, through the collaboration of Senator Go with the local government, the beneficiaries also received financial aid separately.

In line with his commitment to providing convenient access to quality health care, Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the Malasakit Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of Malasakit Centers in qualified public hospitals.

He then encouraged residents to prioritize their health. He mentioned that there are Malasakit Centers locates nearby in General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Imus City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City, that can assist them with their medical expenses.

The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go even before he became a senator, consolidates medical assistance programs from several government agencies—including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office—under one roof inside qualified public hospitals to unburden poor and indigent patients from the trouble of lining up in several offices just to get government assistance for their health needs.

Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos.

“Tuluy-tuloy lang ang programang ito dahil hindi natin dapat pinahihirapan ang mga pasyente. Dapat tulungan natin sila para hindi na sila pumipila sa iba’t ibang ahensya para makahingi ng tulong mula sa gobyerno,” explained Go.

“Patuloy po nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa tao lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, magseserbisyo ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” he ended.