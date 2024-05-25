Belle Mariano ‘excited’ for her birthday concert

Belle Mariano is excited as she also plans the technicals for her concert on 13 July at the The Theater at Solaire Resort in Paranaque City.

In an interview with MJ Felipe, Mariano said that she wants to ensure that the fans will not only listen to her music but also get involved in the concert itself.

Aside from being the main act, the Can’t Buy Me Love star shared that she is also one of the creative producers for her birthday concert, making her “more involved” even beyond the stage.

“Ayoko silang makinig lang sa music, I want them to be more involved in it (I don’t want them to just listen to the music, I want them to be more involved in it),” she said.

When asked about the concert venue, the actress could not hold her excitement knowing it would be held in the Solaire Resort & Casino.

“Alam mo (you know) when it was told na sa Solaire kami, sabi ko, oh my gosh, I’m really so excited,” Mariano added.

Regarding her next projects, she said she won’t be taking long breaks as there are already several projects in line. For now, her focus is on her upcoming birthday concert.

Seating plan and ticket prices for the birthday concert hasn’t been released yet.

Belle Mariano will be celebrating her 22nd birthday on 10 June.