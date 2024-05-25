Alas Pilipinas crushes Iran, secures historic AVC Challenge Cup semis spot

Alas Pilipinas secured its semifinal seat after demolishing Iran in straight sets, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15, in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenge Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Saturday evening.

Head coach Jorge Edson Souza De Brito shuffled his lineup effectively to achieve a lopsided win and a historic feat as the first-ever Philippine team to reach an AVC Cup semis.

With Eya Laure and Thea Gagate benched, outside hitter Vannie Gandler showed her might despite having minimal exposure in their previous games.

Cherry Nunag and Faith Nisperos also made an impact in their first time inside the court to earn Alas Pilipinas' third consecutive win.

"All these guys here, they are really good. The question that we have, day after day, is to make a schedule of the players we can choose for tomorrow. We can change many other players," De Brito said.

Gandler dished out nine markers from eight attacks and an ace while Nunag contributed four markers.

Despite having a short playing time, Faith Nisperos made her mark in the third set by scoring two points, including an attack to secure the match point.

Angel Canino, meanwhile, is Alas Pilipinas' top scorer once more as she ended up with 16 points from 11 attacks, two blocks, and three aces. Sisi Rondina was in her usual self as she whipped out 12 attacks, while Fifi Sharma added nine.

Jia De Guzman's tosses remained sharp to give her hitters good looks, while also contributing five points from two 1-2 plays and three aces.

Julia Coronel, Dell Palomata, and Arah Panique also made the most of their limited appearance in the game by scoring a point each.

"You know, I'm amazed at my teammates because they are quick to adjust, and it seems like we all have the same role. Whatever needs to be done, someone does it," Rondina said after the game.

"Whoever was put in the court, we know that they can contribute. I'm happy for our performance for the past three games."

By dominantly winning over Iran, Philippines also increased its spot in the International Volleyball Federation ranking from rank 62 to 57.

Meanwhile, Iran absorbed its second loss in three games to join India in the third spot of Group A.