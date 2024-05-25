Aboitiz Power Distribution Unit recertified

Subic Bay Freeport — The Aboitiz Power Distribution Unit have achieved Integrated ‘Management System Recertification on 23 May 2024.

In a statement released today, AP said its distribution units Subic EnerZone Corporation, Mactan EnerZone Corporation, Balamban EnerZone Corporation, Lima EnerZone Corporation, Visayan Electric Company, Cotabato Light and Power Company, and Davao Light and Power Company, have been awarded the prestigious Integrated Management System (IMS) Recertification for 2024 by DQS Certification Philippines Inc.

For EnerZones group president and COO Dante Pollescas, “This achievement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey of excellence for Aboitiz Power Distribution Utility.”

In addition to the IMS Certification, Subic EnerZone Corporation, Visayan Electric Company, Cotabato Light and Power Company, and Davao Light and Power Company have also received the esteemed Asset Management Certification from DQS Certification Philippines Inc.

Highest standards

These certifications underscore the commitment of APDU to uphold the highest standards in management systems and asset management, ensuring unparalleled service quality and operational efficiency.

DQS Certification Philippines Inc. is a part of the DQS Group, a globally recognized certification body for management systems.

Under the strategic leadership of DQS Holding based in Frankfurt, Germany, DQS Group offers assessments and certifications for over 200 different standards.

The IMS Certification highlights APDU’s adherence to integrated quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety management systems.

Gracing the certification ceremony were Mr. Romeo Zamora, Managing Director of DQS Certification Philippines Inc. and current Director of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Manila Chapter.

Key leaders from the Aboitiz Power Distribution Unit were present to receive the awards, including Pollescas, Visayan Electric president and COO Raul Lucero, APDU chief technology officer Mark Valencia, AVP for Business Process and Strategic Performance Management Dexter Ompad, APDU AVP for Marketing and Communications Vanessa Caceres, EnerZone group AVP for Engineering Ryan Griva, AVP for CSG and G.O. Jay Navarro, and EnerZone group Integrated Management Representative Edgar Caluza.

Joining virtually were SVP and COO of the Aboitiz Power Distribution Group Anton Mari Perdices, president and COO of Cotabato Light and Power Company Val Saludes, and president and COO of Davao Light and Power Company Rodger Velasco.

Commitment reiterated

APDU leaders expressed their gratitude and reiterated their commitment to striving for excellence and to continue enhancing systems and services for the betterment of customers and stakeholders

The APDU encompasses a group of companies dedicated to providing reliable and efficient power distribution services across the Philippines.

DQS Certification Philippines Inc. is a member of the DQS Group, a leading certification body for management systems worldwide.