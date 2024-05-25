A gathering of luminaries

When the stars are aligned, everything falls into place.

The Museo ng Muntinlupa launched an art exhibition entitled A Rare Gathering at their fourth floor conference room last 21 May. Gathered on this special occasion were four Philippine contemporary artists: Junyee, Nestor Vinluan, Gig De Pio and Helena Alegre whose masterpieces were showcased as part of this notable artistic exposition that aims to promote Philippine local artists.

Each notable and celebrated artist presents the beauty of their uniqueness through their form of art and mediums that pays tribute to the environment and rich culture of the country.

“Junyee” — whose real name is Luis Enano Yee Jr. — is named Father of both Installation and Indigenous Art. He was mentored by National artist Napoleon Abueva. Nestor Vinluan was first a student and now the longest-serving Dean of the College of Fine Arts of the University of the Philippines (UPCFA). He is also a powerful force in Philippine abstract expressionism and mentor to countless celebrated artists. Gig del Pio is a Jose Joya Scholar and a former professor at the UPCFA. Last but not least is Helena Alegre who’s a multidisciplinary artist and known for her sculptural avant garde jewelry.

The city of Muntinlupa is gearing to become a museum and civic/heritage center in the Philippines. Part of its visualization is inviting local artists for exhibitions in their 3,000-square meter masterpiece setting which is its current pride of place. This is in alignment with its purpose to help in promoting culture, history and heritage.