8 BIFF yield in Maguindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Eight former members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) surrendered to soldiers and turned over their high-powered firearms, explosives, and ammunition in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central Commander Major General Alex Rillera said yesterday.

The eight former BIFF fighters voluntarily surrendered to the soldiers at the headquarters of the 57th Infantry (Masikap) Battalion in Barangay Mirab in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte.

Rillera said seven of those who surrendered were operating under the BIFF-Bungos Faction while another was from the BIFF-Karialan Faction.

The former BIFF members handed over one 7.62mm M14 Rifle, one 7.62mm SLR Rifle, one Cal .30 M1 Garand Rifle, one Cal .30 M2 Carbine Rifle, one Cal .45 Pistol, one 9mm Uzi-type Pistol, one Rocket-Propelled Grenade, two M79 Grenade Launchers, four 12-gauge Shotguns, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) with detonating cords, various magazines and ammunition for different calibers.

“These BIFF personalities were involved in multiple atrocities including bombings, harassment of military patrol bases, ambushes, and planting IEDs within the 57th IB’s area,” according to Rillera.

“These BIFF Factions were on our list, and their decision to return to the fold of the law and renounce armed struggle is a welcome development. This step provides them with the opportunity to start anew,” the commander of the JTF-Central said.

Rillera lauded the decision of the former BIFF gunmen and commended the efforts of the 57th Infantry Battalion, Upi officials, and other stakeholders who facilitated this significant development.

“We are grateful you denounced the BIFF and cut your support with them. You also surrendered tools and devices used in perpetrating violence. Rest assured, this act will never be put to waste,” Rillera said.

“No matter how big the efforts you exert serving your leaders in the local terrorist group, you will never feel the real victory. It will only be felt when you are already living peacefully with your family and helping each other achieve the dreams you once had,” Rillera explained to the eight former BIFF members.