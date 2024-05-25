72 Marian images featured in Flores de Maria exhibit

The 2024 edition of the Flores de Maria exhibit celebrates Marian titles and their feast days for the merry month of May — Nuestra Señora dela Paz Y Buen Viaje (Birhen ng Antipolo), Nuestra Señora delas Flores and Nuestra Señora Divina Pastora.

More than 70 images of the Blessed Virgin Mary are expected to join coming from various points in Metro Manila (Malabon; Quezon City; Marikina; Kaloocan; Pasig; City of Manila; Valenzuela) and nearby provinces (Pampanga; Bulacan; Rizal Province and Quezon Province).

2024 Candidates of The Binibining Pilipinas Pageant are also expected to pay a visit and offer flowers and prayers to various images of the Blessed Mother displayed in the exhibit area.

The exhibit is ongoing until 30 May at Ali Mall, The Araneta City.