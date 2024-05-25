$1-B Solaire resort opens, levels up fun: First of its kind in QC

The sun has risen on the North was how tycoon Enrique K. Razon Jr, Bloomberry chairperson and CEO, described the significance of its second integrated resort, the Solaire Resort North, worth over $1 billion (P56 billion).

Bloomberry’s first project was the Solaire Resort and Casino in Entertainment City, a complex built in the Bay City area of Parañaque.

The Quezon City resort complex dominates the North Avenue landscape as it opened yesterday with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos officiating the rites.

According to Razon, Solaire Resort North will elevate the entertainment experience in Quezon City as it seeks to become a destination resort of choice.

Solaire’s distinct mark of sophistication and lifestyle offerings is a unique addition to the destinations in the country’s biggest city.

President Marcos, in his address, said Solaire Resort North not only features the Filipino’s world-class talent to build entertainment centers but raises further the nation’s image on the international stage.

The benefits from the project go “beyond the revenues that pour in from leisure activities and tourism,” the President said.

He noted that the hospitality industry has provided jobs to people and has contributed to social development.

He said gaming ventures employed about 100,000 Filipinos in various roles in casino operations in 2019.

Ensuring efficient casino operations necessitates a close relationship with interactive entertainment accessories and equipment suppliers with more than 100 registered suppliers, said the Chief Executive as he enumerated the complex’s gains to the economy.

“That creates additional employment for our fellow Filipinos. The contribution of this industry is more than what has been understood in the traditional sense. Apart from operations, this industry also expanded into crucial sectors, including hotels, retail centers, movie theaters, and dining establishments,” he said.

“With Solaire Resort North hiring more than 4,000 Filipino employees, this will not only boost our economy but also empower our people to reach their full potential,” the President added.