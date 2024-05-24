Vermosa welcomes Motor Ace Phl to its progressive dev't

Motor Ace Philippines signed an agreement with AyalaLand Estates to open a new motor hub in Vermosa in Imus, Cavite. This expansion comes at a most opportune time as Motor Ace will help provide for the growing needs of the communities within these progressive locales.

This motor hub will be home to a two-storey, one-stop shop for motorcycle enthusiasts where multi-brand motorcycles and related merchandise will be offered for sale. This will also have a training center open to the public.

The facility will include a 4,000 sqm store building and 2- hectare offroad racetrack. The motor hub will also have a motorcycle showroom with motorcycles from Honda and other brands; a motorcycle accessory and apparel store; restaurant and coffee shop; a motorcycle service center and an offroad race track with a riding school.

New road infrastructure underway

Vermosa has now built more roads to progress as it expands its 6-lane main boulevard by 2 kilometers with future access to Palanas Road. This key access point to Daang Hari will be opening more avenues for future businesses and residential opportunities for the community including Alveo's new Caleia and the newly signed on Motor Ace Center Vermosa.

An estate with evident advancement

Nestled within Cavite's dynamic economic landscape, Vermosa encompasses an impressive 752 hectares. This Ayala Land development is redefining suburban living by harmoniously blending residential, commercial, and retail spaces, while fostering an active lifestyle centered on overall wellness.

Ayala Land is focused on building communities that will thrive with evolving urban landscapes, Through Vermosa, it is fostering a sustainable environment in the South—one that continues to inspire growth, connectivity, and a sense of belonging amidst a progressive city.

With new developments underway, there is much to anticipate and experience from this thriving destination. From retail shops to community centers, sports hubs and new landmark infrastructures, Vermosa boasts a future-ready home for families, professionals, athletes, visitors, and many more.

Retail delights and community spaces

Recently, Ayala Malls Vermosa opened its doors—a dynamic 43,000-square meter shopping center, offering retail, dining, entertainment, and other lifestyle establishments. Last December 2023, several stores opened its doors: Mesa, Nono’s, Morning After, Krispy Kreme, Ni Hao, Pancake House, Ebi 10, Auntie Anne’s, Jco, Shakey’s, Denny’s, Serenitea, and Watsons.

Aiming to provide a holistic mall experience, Ayala Malls Vermosa also opened a Calisthenics Center and a Dog Park—both promote a more active lifestyle and encourage patrons to come together, get acquainted , build friendships and grow communities based on a common passion. This seamlessly complements Vermosa Campus Town, the estate’s latest contemporary urban district known for its refreshing landscapes, ultra-wide pedestrian walkways, pocket parks with performance areas, and retail shops.

Vermosa also expanded its retail offerings with new standalone stores, like Burger King, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Army Navy, Chowking, and Jollibee. The Vermosa Transport Terminal will soon be added and connected to Ayala Malls Vermosa to make commuting convenient for residents and visitors. Families will also enjoy the convenience of membership shopping at Landers Superstore, which will open within 2024.

Overall, Vermosa has demonstrated rapid and robust development just in the past eight years. This commitment to growth has translated into significant value appreciation, with residential lots experiencing a remarkable 70% increase in land value, and commercial lots seeing an impressive 170% value appreciation.

A premier destination for sports enthusiasts

Vermosa’s state-of-the-art sports facility, the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub (AVSH), was recently recognized for housing the only football pitch in the country with a valid FIFA certification. This certification not only signifies compliance with international standards but also opens doors to hosting prestigious international tournaments.

Completing their promise to become a one-stop shop for seasoned and aspiring athletes, AVSH also extends their support through the Athlete’s House, which recently held its soft opening in December 2023.

This 2-storey, 30-bedroom accommodation hub is complete with 24/7 WiFi access and fully airconditioned units, smart television, 24/7 security and CCTV cameras, roof deck bar, athletes’ lounge, accredited nutritional meal plan providers, and free use of the gym, pool, and track oval.

Vermosa represents more than a contemporary real estate development; it stands as a model for integrated communities driving economic growth, fostering a sense of belonging, and contributing to a sustainable future, These prospects present an opportune environment for those considering strategic investments.