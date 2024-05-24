Understanding Kidney Stones

The symptoms of kidney stones can vary depending on the size and location of the stone. The most notable symptom of kidney stones is intense pain as the kidney stone moves through the urinary tract, causing pain in the back, side, abdomen, or groin. This pain, often described as sharp and stabbing, can come in waves and may be accompanied by nausea and vomiting.

Kidney stones can cause blood to appear in the urine, giving it a pink, red, or brown color. Individuals may also experience an increased urge to urinate, as well as pain or burning during urination. This can also be a sign of a urinary tract infection (UTI), causing fever, chills, and cloudy or foul-smelling urine.

Diagnosing kidney stones typically involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, and diagnostic tests, such as urine tests, blood tests, and imaging studies like ultrasound, CT scans, or X-rays.

Treatment for kidney stones depends on their size, composition, and location, as well as the severity of symptoms. Aside from hydration and pain control, medications may be prescribed to help dissolve the stones or prevent their recurrence. For example, medications like alpha-blockers can relax the muscles in the ureter, making it easier for stones to pass.

In cases where kidney stones are large or causing complications, surgical intervention may be necessary. Common procedures include extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), ureteroscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL).