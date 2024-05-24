Understanding Kidney Stones

Kidney stones are a common and painful condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is estimated that one in ten people will have a kidney stone at some time in their lives. Passing kidney stones can be quite painful, but the stones usually cause no permanent damage if diagnosed early. If left untreated, kidney function can be affected.
Also known as renal calculi, these are small, hard mineral deposits made up of crystals that typically form in the kidneys. They can vary in size, from as small as a grain of sand to as large as a golf ball. The composition of kidney stones can differ, with the most common types being calcium oxalate or calcium phosphate stones. Other types include uric acid, struvite, and cystine stones.
Several factors contribute to the formation of kidney stones:
1. Dehydration: Not drinking enough fluids can lead to concentrated urine that promotes the crystallization of minerals.
2. Diet: Certain foods high in oxalate, sodium, or protein can increase the risk of developing kidney stones. For example, foods like spinach, chocolate, nuts, and processed foods can contribute to stone formation. You do not have to completely eliminate calcium in your diet either, as this increases the risk for oxalate stones.
3. A family history of kidney stones can predispose individuals to developing them.
4. Certain medical conditions, such as hyperparathyroidism (which leads to high calcium levels in the blood), urinary tract infections, and inflammatory bowel disease, can increase the risk of developing kidney stones.
5. Being overweight or obese can also increase the risk of kidney stones due to changes in metabolism and urinary function.
The symptoms of kidney stones can vary depending on the size and location of the stone. The most notable symptom of kidney stones is intense pain as the kidney stone moves through the urinary tract, causing pain in the back, side, abdomen, or groin. This pain, often described as sharp and stabbing, can come in waves and may be accompanied by nausea and vomiting.
Kidney stones can cause blood to appear in the urine, giving it a pink, red, or brown color. Individuals may also experience an increased urge to urinate, as well as pain or burning during urination. This can also be a sign of a urinary tract infection (UTI), causing fever, chills, and cloudy or foul-smelling urine.
Diagnosing kidney stones typically involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, and diagnostic tests, such as urine tests, blood tests, and imaging studies like ultrasound, CT scans, or X-rays.
Treatment for kidney stones depends on their size, composition, and location, as well as the severity of symptoms. Aside from hydration and pain control, medications may be prescribed to help dissolve the stones or prevent their recurrence. For example, medications like alpha-blockers can relax the muscles in the ureter, making it easier for stones to pass.
In cases where kidney stones are large or causing complications, surgical intervention may be necessary. Common procedures include extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), ureteroscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL).
To prevent kidney stones, adopting healthy lifestyle habits can help, which includes adequate hydration, with drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help dilute urine. Following a balanced diet low in sodium and oxalate-rich foods can help prevent certain types of kidney stones. Engaging in regular physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of obesity-related kidney stones.
Certain supplements and medications, such as vitamin C when used excessively, can cause high amounts of oxalate in the urine and increase your risk for developing kidney stones. Ask your doctor about the right type and amount of supplements for you.
Unfortunately, people don’t often make the changes they need to after their first stone event. It’s been shown that those with kidney stones do not always heed the advice of their nephrologists and urinary specialists. About 15 percent of kidney stone patients don’t take prescribed medications and 41 percent do not follow the nutritional advice that would keep stones from recurring.
If you have kidney stones, or have had kidney stones, you should follow-up regularly with your doctor for treatment, to monitor for recurrence, and to receive appropriate preventive measures.