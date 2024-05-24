Strong Group recruits Ravena

Fresh off leading Shiga to the Japan B.League Division II championship, Kiefer Ravena will be back leading a Philippine club.

Ravena has signed on to play for Strong Group in the upcoming 43rd William Jones Cup that is set in Taipei from 13 to 21 July.

For the 30-year-old combo guard, playing for a Philippine team anew is truly exciting.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Strong Group and play in the Jones Cup,” Ravena said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills in front of our kababayans again and contribute to the team’s success. Syempre, gusto ko talaga maging part ng team na ‘to at sana makabawi kami from the heartbreak we experienced in Dubai,” the second-generation cager said, citing the runner-up finish the Athletics experienced during the 2024 Dubai International Basketball Championship earlier this year.

“This is a chance for redemption, and I’m looking forward to giving my best effort for the fans and for our country.”

After being relegated to B2 a season ago, the Lakes made sure to redeem themselves, topping the division to go back to B1.

During their golden run, Ravena averaged 10.51 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.59 rebounds per game.

In Strong Group, Ravena will be reunited with head coach Charles Tiu, who also called the shots during the 2016 Merlion Cup and the 2017 Dubai International Basketball Championship.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Kiefer’s game and IQ. He’s one of my favorite players of all time. I’ve been wanting to get him on one of my squads again for a long time, and I’m happy it worked out this time,” Tiu said.

“He always loves representing the country, and when I called him, he accepted the offer to play again without hesitation. He just needs to rest a little as he just won a championship in Japan.”

Also committing to Strong Group for this campaign are Jordan Heading and Caelan Tiongson.