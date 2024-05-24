LIFE

SM City Caloocan, your big-city mall is now open

Big fun shopping awaits at North Caloocan
SM City Caloocan, a modern three-storey destination serving Caloocan and neighboring areas, opened its doors on 17 May 2024.
SM City Caloocan, a modern three-storey destination serving Caloocan and neighboring areas, opened its doors on 17 May 2024.

SM Supermalls officially opened SM City Caloocan, the 86th SM Mall nationwide and the third in Caloocan City on 17 May 2024. This grand opening promises a one-stop destination for exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Excitement buzzed in the air even before the official opening. On 16 May, a mall blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the momentous occasion. The ceremony imbued the new establishment with spiritual significance and well wishes.

Following the Holy Mass, a spectacular big fun balloon burst took center stage at the mall. This colorful spectacle symbolized the thriving future of SM City Caloocan and energized the attendees. SM employees and tenants actively participated in the festivities, kicking off a series of exciting opening activities.

“We are very excited to open SM City Caloocan to the public and offer a complete shopping experience, with good services, convenience, sustainable features and more,” said SM Supermalls’ Vice President for Operations Junias Eusebio. “Caloocan is a very populous market, and we already have two SM malls located in the southern side of the city. There is a dense population here in the north as well, and we want to be able to serve them too.”

SM City Caloocan is poised to become the go-to mall, offering a dynamic mix of new attractions and beloved local favorites. Explore unique features like the Wellness Space and the Sky Plaza, and meet Cali, the adorable 25-foot inflatable panda.

Support homegrown businesses like Mahiwaga Café, After Tree Dessert Café, and Elliot Bar and Restaurant, all alongside familiar SM affiliate brands like the SM Store, Uniqlo, SM Supermarket, Watsons, SM Appliance Center, Surplus, Miniso, and Ace Hardware.

Experience all the big-city mall essentials -- a spacious and inviting SM Foodcourt, cutting-edge SM Cinema, and the tech haven SM Cyberzone. Plus, enjoy added convenience with its sizable Car Park, complete with two Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and 1,190 parking slots.

Sharing the honors in the blessing and ceremonial balloon burst are: (L-R): SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan, SM Engineering Design and Development President Hans Sy Jr., Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo "Along" Malapitan, Novaliches Bishop Roberto Orendain Gaa, Caloocan City Vice Mayor Karina Teh, and SM Food Retail Executive Director Hendrik Sy.
Sharing the honors in the blessing and ceremonial balloon burst are: (L-R): SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan, SM Engineering Design and Development President Hans Sy Jr., Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo "Along" Malapitan, Novaliches Bishop Roberto Orendain Gaa, Caloocan City Vice Mayor Karina Teh, and SM Food Retail Executive Director Hendrik Sy.
SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan (center) and Vice President of Operations Junias Eusebio (right) lead the ceremonial door opening of SM City Caloocan, SM Prime Holdings' 86th mall and the third in Caloocan City.
SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan (center) and Vice President of Operations Junias Eusebio (right) lead the ceremonial door opening of SM City Caloocan, SM Prime Holdings' 86th mall and the third in Caloocan City.
The mall’s interior is abundant in greenery and natural light.
The mall’s interior is abundant in greenery and natural light.
Cali, the mall's huggable 25-foot inflatable panda, peeks through the 3rd-level ceiling to welcome everyone.
Cali, the mall's huggable 25-foot inflatable panda, peeks through the 3rd-level ceiling to welcome everyone.
One of the unique features of the mall is the Sky Plaza, which adds fun and vibrant color to the mall’s displays.
One of the unique features of the mall is the Sky Plaza, which adds fun and vibrant color to the mall’s displays.
The Wellness Space, a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation, is located on the 3rd level.
The Wellness Space, a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation, is located on the 3rd level.
SM Cyberzone has all your tech needs and gaming essentials covered.
SM Cyberzone has all your tech needs and gaming essentials covered.
Share delicious food and enjoy good company at SM Foodcourt.
Share delicious food and enjoy good company at SM Foodcourt.
North Caloocan locals can now experience homegrown delights at Mahiwaga Café, featuring premium milk tea, specialty coffee, and Filipino fusion cuisine.
North Caloocan locals can now experience homegrown delights at Mahiwaga Café, featuring premium milk tea, specialty coffee, and Filipino fusion cuisine.
Homegrown favorite After Tree Dessert Cafe offers a cozy spot for delicious treats.
Homegrown favorite After Tree Dessert Cafe offers a cozy spot for delicious treats.
Local brand Elliot Bar & Restaurant serves exquisite food and drinks.
Local brand Elliot Bar & Restaurant serves exquisite food and drinks.
Experience big fun on the big screen with premium seats, laser projection, and Dolby 7.1 surround sound at SM Cinema Caloocan.
Experience big fun on the big screen with premium seats, laser projection, and Dolby 7.1 surround sound at SM Cinema Caloocan.
The SM Store, the country's largest department store chain, offers a wide range of products, from clothing and homeware to beauty essentials, with a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf inside for a relaxing shopping break.
The SM Store, the country's largest department store chain, offers a wide range of products, from clothing and homeware to beauty essentials, with a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf inside for a relaxing shopping break.
Elevate your style with Uniqlo's affordable, on-trend fashion at their new branch on the ground level.
Elevate your style with Uniqlo's affordable, on-trend fashion at their new branch on the ground level.
Score amazing deals on authentic and affordable fashion at the newly opened Surplus on the 2nd level.
Score amazing deals on authentic and affordable fashion at the newly opened Surplus on the 2nd level.
Blue Mountain Worldwide President Antonio Villasenor, RFM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marie Concepcion-Young, SM Hypermarket President Arnold Daluz, Savemore President Bang Manalad, Colgate Palmolive Philippines General Manager Angel Qi, SM Supermarket President Jojo Tagbo, Nutri Asia CEO Angie Flaminiano, Unilever Philippines President Fredy Ong, Abbott Laboratories General Manager Angelico Escobar, Gardenia Philippines President Simplicio Umali, Benby CEO Evelyn Yap, and Universal Robina Corporation Managing Director Oscar Villamora Jr. attend the soft opening of SM Supermarket.
Blue Mountain Worldwide President Antonio Villasenor, RFM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marie Concepcion-Young, SM Hypermarket President Arnold Daluz, Savemore President Bang Manalad, Colgate Palmolive Philippines General Manager Angel Qi, SM Supermarket President Jojo Tagbo, Nutri Asia CEO Angie Flaminiano, Unilever Philippines President Fredy Ong, Abbott Laboratories General Manager Angelico Escobar, Gardenia Philippines President Simplicio Umali, Benby CEO Evelyn Yap, and Universal Robina Corporation Managing Director Oscar Villamora Jr. attend the soft opening of SM Supermarket.
Global lifestyle retailer Miniso opens its newest branch on the 3rd level, featuring a fresh look and irresistible deals for the young and young-at-heart.
Global lifestyle retailer Miniso opens its newest branch on the 3rd level, featuring a fresh look and irresistible deals for the young and young-at-heart.
Elevate your health and beauty game at Watsons’ latest spot on the 2nd level
Elevate your health and beauty game at Watsons’ latest spot on the 2nd level
National Bookstore’s Precy Ramos (right) and son Adrian
National Bookstore’s Precy Ramos (right) and son Adrian
The French Baker’s Johnlu (right) and Jonard Koa
The French Baker’s Johnlu (right) and Jonard Koa CHKYMNKY1
Charge up for a greener future at SM Supermalls, with free Electric Vehicle (EV) charging now available at over 50 malls nationwide, including two charging stations at SM City Caloocan.
Charge up for a greener future at SM Supermalls, with free Electric Vehicle (EV) charging now available at over 50 malls nationwide, including two charging stations at SM City Caloocan.
SM City Caloocan's Instagram-mable display sets the scene for a big-fun shopping experience.
SM City Caloocan's Instagram-mable display sets the scene for a big-fun shopping experience.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph