Rain or Shine savoring San Miguel experience

Rain or Shine is making the most of its campaign in the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup semifinals.

Though already on the brink of an exit as they trail the stacked San Miguel Beermen, the youngblood-laden Elasto Painters are already absorbing valuable lessons and experience that will make them stronger for the coming conferences.

“Of course, you’re disappointed you lost. But, at the same time, you know the team’s upside is high, and for sure, we’ll be a better team after this,” Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said.

The playoffs spotlight seems too bright for the Elasto Painters, composed mostly of up-and-coming players with 10 in their 16-man roster under 29 years old.

It is no surprise that Rain or Shine needs to win all four remaining games to advance to the finals.

Game 4 was taking place at press time at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Whatever we get, wherever we get to. We get one win or we lose, we’ll be a better team next conference,” the mentor added.

Advancing into the Final Four wasn’t easy for the Elasto Painters.

In fact, Rain or Shine struggled at the start of the all-Filipino conference after losing its first four games.

Behind veteran big man Beau Belga, who had to carry most of the offensive load during the eliminations with rookie center Keith Datu sidelined by a knee injury, the Elasto Painters rallied to catch a bus ride into the playoffs.

Young guns like Adrian Nocum, Santi Santillan, Gian Mamuyac, Andrei Caracut, Jhonard Clarito and Shaun Ildefonso as well as Datu in his return made heads turn as they helped the independent franchise beat favored TNT in a come-from-behind fashion in the best-of-three quarterfinals.

But the Beermen are too experienced to fall into a trap being set up by the Elasto Painters.

San Miguel took out the Elasto Painters’ running game in the first two games.

Rain or Shine got an uptick in fastbreak points in Game 3 and even effectively shut down June Mar Fajardo in the second half only to get punished by the other Beermen. Mark Escarlote