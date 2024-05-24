‘QUEZON’S GAME’ FINDS ITS WAY BACK TO THE BIG SCREEN

“We are honored by everyone’s presence that you are with us this evening and I hope that you get a lot from this opportunity in seeing this movie. We have developed a very special relationship and we look forward to Yom HaShoah together in order to build a better future for all of us,” Fluss said.

Also present for the special screening were a group of students from the Laura Vicuña foundation. The film’s director Matthew E. Rosen was also present and proudly presented his six-year-old project to the audience.

“When we had the idea to make this movie nearly 10 years ago and almost three years under development, we knew that this is a story that needed to be told. And all the way to the making of it until today the most important of it to me is that it is a story that needed to be told,” the filmmaker said.

Quezon’s Game reveals the story of Philippine President Manuel L Quezon. The year was 1938 when he was presented with an opportunity to help 1200 Jewish refugees trying to escape the impending horrors of Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

The film was released in various international film festivals prior to its theatrical release. It was released in Ottawa, Canada as part of the gala event of the 2018 Cinema World Festival as one of the winning films of the 2018 Autumn Selection. It was also an entry in the Indie FEST Film in California, and the World Fest-Houston International Film Festival in Texas.

The film won at least 20 awards as an entry in various international film festivals.

The films major cast members include Raymond Bagatsing as Manuel L. Quezon, Rachel Alejandro as Aurora Quezon and David Blanco as Dwight Eisenhower.