Perpetual ready to claim NCAA crown

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta will not give Emilio Aguinaldo College an opportunity to equalize in their Season 99 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s volleyball tournament best-of-three finals series.

Altas main man Louie Ramirez said they will go for the jugular in Game 2 on Sunday to formally secure their fourth straight title in the oldest collegiate league in the country.

Ramirez, the reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player, said they know that the Generals are capable of pulling off an upset so they want the series to extend to a sudden-death Game 3.

“What we have in mind is that we want to finish the series in Game 2,” said Ramirez, wary of their foes despite the fact that they are making their first finals stint in nine years.

“We don’t want this to be dragged to Game 3.”

The Altas essayed a masterful 24-26, 25-20, 27-25, 25-19 win in Game 1.

Ramirez was at his best, finishing with 23 points and 23 excellent receptions while Jefferson Marapoc chipped in 20 points and 27 digs while setter JC Enarciso accounted for three aces, two hits and two blocks for seven markers to help Perpetual inch closer to its 14th title in 40 years.

Aside from Ramirez, Marapoc and Enarciso, also tipped to come up with strong performances for Perpetual coach Sammy Acaylar are graduating players Michael Medalla, libero John Philip Pepito and Paul Teodoro.

Prior to their match, the league will honor the best individual performances in the juniors and seniors divisions as well as the Junior Lady Altas and the Mapua Red Robins, who ruled the high school wars.

After that, College of Saint Benilde will go for kill when it battles Letran College in Game 2 of their best-of-three series in the women’s division.