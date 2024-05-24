Pasay court worker nabbed for accepting P6-M bribe

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) caught an employee of Pasay City Regional Trial Court in the act of accepting a P6 million bribe in exchange for a favorable ruling in a civil case.

The information about the arrest of the employee, allegedly from Branch 108, was relayed by the Office of the Chief Justice through an email to reporters.

No other details were provided, including the name of the suspect.

However, the suspect, after the arrest, divulged that the exchange was conducted upon the instructions of the “presiding judge.”

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, who is currently in Ormoc City, Leyte, for the caravan on the pilot implementation of the Office of the Regional Court Manager, has directed Court Administrator Raul B. Villanueva to submit an incident report and recommendation on Monday, 27 May 2024.

The Office of the Chief Justice in a statement said they received a preliminary report from the NBI regarding the arrest of an employee of Branch 108, Regional Trial Court, Pasay City, for accepting P6,000,000 from a litigant in exchange for a favorable judgment in a civil case.