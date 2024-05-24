Over 71K pass board exam for professional teachers

More than 71,000 examinees passed the March 2024 Licensure Exam for Professional Teachers (LEPT), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday.

According to the PRC, 20,890 elementary teachers out of 44,764 examinees or 46,67 percent passed the LEPT.

Meanwhile, 50,539 secondary teachers out of 85,980 takers aced the board exam given last 17 March in 36 centers all over the Philippines.

It further announced that of the 20,890 elementary passers, 17,561 are first-timers and 3,329 are repeaters.

For the secondary teachers, 41,787 passers are first-timers and 8,752 are repeaters.