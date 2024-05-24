Navy won’t probe ex-Wescom chief

A Philippine Navy official on Friday said there was no reason to investigate the former chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Command, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, over his wiretapped phone conversation with a military attaché at the Chinese embassy in Manila.

“It’s not necessary anymore,” newly appointed Naval Inspector General and concurrent Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, said in an interview Friday at Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila.

The alleged wiretapping of a phone conversation between Carlos and a Senior Col. Li was the subject of a Senate inquiry by the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation on 22 May.

At the hearing, Carlos testified that he received a phone call in early January this year while on board a Philippine Navy ship conducting maritime patrols within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

He “categorically denied” forging any agreement with the Chinese diplomat. Carlos has been on “leave” for personal reasons since 3 May.

Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres was initially installed as Wescom’s acting commander. The AFP, citing an administrative decision, eventually designated him the replacement for Carlos.

“First and foremost he (Carlos) filed for a leave last month. It just so happened that its approval coincided with the release of the fake and malicious narrative from the other side. His replacement, Admiral Torres, was initially placed there in acting capacity but because of the sensitive nature of the position of Western Command commander, the AFP deemed it necessary to have a regular commander,” Trinidad said.

Hence, he said, Admiral Torres was designated the regular commander of the Western Command.

“This would also allow Admiral Carlos to face all the issues the smear campaign raised against him. So he was rotated to GHQ to give him the time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Philippine Navy chief Toribio Adaci Jr. shrugged off claims that Carlos was dismissed from the military service amid China’s allegations.