Meralco opens Batangas hub

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) recently energized a new substation in Batangas City to meet the growing power demand in the area and help accelerate economic development in the capital city of the Southern Tagalog province.

Requiring a capital investment of P450 million, the new 69 kilovolt (kV)-13.8 kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation located in Pallocan West employs cutting-edge smart grid technology that will significantly improve the switching flexibility, power quality and reliability in Batangas City.

The project also involved the installation of a 50-megavolt-ampere (MVA) power transformer, two new 13.8 kV distribution feeders, and the construction of a new 69 kV line source.

Gov’t offices energized

Expected to benefit from the new substation are key government establishments in the province such as the Office of the Vice Governor, the Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk, Evaluation, Alleviation and Mitigation (DREAM) Zone, the Bureau of Internal Revenue District Office — Batangas City, and the Batangas City Hall of Justice.

In addition, the project will also serve the power requirements of business establishments including SM City Batangas, Wilcon Depot Batangas, United Doctors of St. Camillus de Lellis Hospital and Medical Center, Jesus of Nazareth Hospital Batangas, Days Hotel by Wyndham Batangas, and Pontefino Hotel and Residences.

The development of the Pallocan West substation is in support of the economic development in Batangas province and aligns well with the current administration’s priorities under its socioeconomic agenda, particularly on energy security and infrastructure development.

“Meralco is committed to supporting the needs of our customers through the delivery of reliable, stable, and safe electricity service. The newly energized Pallocan West substation will not only cater to the existing energy demand of Batangas City but is also designed to support the future power requirements of the emerging economic hub,” Meralco executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie Aperocho said.