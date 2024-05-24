Marcos tells military anew: 'Defend current admin from destab plots'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the military to uphold their duties of defending the nation against attempts to overthrow the government, Malacañang said on Friday.

According to Malacañang, Marcos' message to the 2nd Marine Brigade in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Thursday came at a time of heightened vigilance against threats to the government while promoting stability and opportunities for former fighters.

"But the mission is not over, we now have -- we transform ourselves from warfighters, we transform ourselves into now peacemakers. This is what I emphasize every time I visit our camps," Marcos told the troops.

"Our mission still includes the need to fight those who attempt to overthrow the government for whatever reason," Marcos added.

Marcos has been visiting several regions of the country to speak with military personnel, distribute financial assistance to those Filipinos affected by El Niño, and oversee the turnover of land distribution to agrarian reform beneficiaries amid reports of a plot to topple his government.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, citing his sources, said that certain active and retired police officers were recruiting people to participate in a conspiracy aimed at destabilizing Marcos.

Despite the destabilization plots, Marcos underscored government's commitment to reintegrating former combatants into society, ensuring they have the means to lead normal lives.

"Now included in our mission is the ongoing peace-making to give fighters, the former fighters, an opportunity for a better life where they are not hiding in the mountains, not always hungry," Marcos said.

"We, as the government, will do everything to give them a chance to leave their weapons behind, leave their camps, and have a good life," Marcos added.

According to the President, Tawi-Tawi's is now peaceful due to the military's concerted efforts to change the area's reputation as a terrorist and rebel stronghold used for kidnapping.

The commander of the 2nd Marine Brigade, Brig. Gen. Nestor Narag Jr., thanked the President for coming to see them.

Shortly after providing relief to farmers and fishermen impacted by the El Niño phenomenon in Tawi-Tawi, Marcos paid a visit to the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi headquarters.