Manila eyes ‘car-free’ Sunday

The local government of Manila is set to launch its “Move Manila Car-Free Sundays” program on 26 May which aims to promote physical fitness and wellness among residents in the city.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna spearheaded the initiative along with Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Councilor Philip Lacuna, who authored the ordinance.

A portion of Roxas Boulevard, from Quirino Avenue to Padre Burgos Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5 to 9 a.m. every Sunday under the program.

Lacuna said that the launch will start at 5:30 a.m. Sunday along the corner of South Drive-Kalaw and Roxas Boulevard.

Expected to participate in various activities like walking, jogging, running, biking, skateboarding and roller skating are city officials, employees and residents.

Meantime, delegations from different sectors, including barangay councils, youth groups, non-government organizations, and sports clubs are also invited.

“This program aims to encourage residents to embrace a healthier lifestyle,” Lacuna said. “We will have road marshals to ensure everyone’s safety, along with first-aid stations, water stations, and even blood pressure checks.”

The councilor, on the other hand, stressed the program’s long-term vision.

“The car-free Sundays will be held every week, allowing residents a dedicated space for exercise and recreation,” said the councilor.