MAKE WAY FOR L.A. - Tenorio tows Ginebra past Meralco

It’s now down to a virtual race to two wins.

Barangay Ginebra came out with all guns blazing to level the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup semifinals best-of-seven series to two games apiece after beating Meralco, 90-71, in Game 4 Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone caught the Bolts off guard by inserting veteran court general LA Tenorio in the starting unit effectively orchestrating their offense in the first half that set the tone for the blowout.

“As bad as we played last game, we played that good this game,” Cone said breathing a sigh of relief after Ginebra arrested a two-game slide.

“I just felt the energy was so much better. We started differently. We brought out LA and Stanley (Pringle) to start and give us that veteran presence to come out and play and really get into our execution. This guy (LA) really responded.”

Tenorio played almost 23 minutes and contributed with seven points, six assists and four rebounds for Ginebra, which made Meralco bleed on offense in a terrible 33 percent field goal shooting.

The pivotal Game 5 is set on Sunday at the same venue.

Christian Standhardinger came two assists short of a triple-double submitting 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight dishes to banner the Ginebra in the lopsided result.

Japeth Aguilar had 21 points on nine-of-14 shooting, picked six boards and had two blocks, Scottie Thompson made 15 points while Stanley Pringle got 14 points for the Gin Kings.

Ginebra pounded it from underneath with 50 inside points and got 19 second chance points.

Aguilar erected the Gin Kings’ biggest lead, 87-60, with 6:35 left in the game off back-to-back baskets.

Chris Banchero and Allein Maliksi finished with 14 points each while Chris Newsome had a quiet 10-point night for Meralco, who lost Cliff Hodge with 9:32 remaining in the game after a third technical foul.

Hodge had six points.

Ginebra unearthed a different fire coming off back-to-back losses as it set the tone in the first half with relentless energy led by Tenorio, who saw limited minutes in the first three games, Aguilar and Standhardinger, who scored 11 each in the first 24 minutes.

A scintillating 16-5 start gave the Gin Kings the space they needed to control the game. Ginebra built a 41-21 early in the second period.

Meralco had a dry shooting in the first half with a 10-of-31 clip from the field as Ginebra entered halftime with a 47-32 lead.