'Ilapit ang healthcare services sa komunidad' — Bong Go

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the groundbreaking of a new Super Health Center in Barangay Abaca, San Enrique, Iloilo, on Wednesday, 22 May.

This is part of the collaborative efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), and the local government unit of San Enrique, led by Mayor Trix Fernandez, to bring primary health services closer to Ilonggos.

When asked about the significance of these centers, Go responded, "Malaking bagay po ito na ilapit natin ‘yung serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Nabanggit ko po palagi, the more we should invest sa ating healthcare system. Mas mabuting handa tayo parati… na hindi tayo mabigla tulad ng dati lalo na nung panahon ng pandemya."

Go emphasized the central objective of the Super Health Center initiative, which is to alleviate the burden on overcrowded hospitals, enable early detection of diseases, and provide vital healthcare services at a grassroots level through primary care services and medical consultations. He also noted the strategic placement of these centers to cater to remote and rural populations.

“Ang ikinaganda po ng Super Health Center, madi-decongest ang mga hospital… Pwede po diyan ‘yung primary care ng Universal Health Care, diyan na po ‘yung Konsulta ng PhilHealth dahil bawat Pilipino po ay miyembro po ng PhilHealth, hindi na kakailanganinh bumyahe ng malayo para magpagamot,” said Go.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and LGUs, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. In Iloilo, a total of 27 Super Health Centers are funded.

Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team also distributed snacks, gift packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 50 barangay health workers present.

Moreover, the senator offered additional help to those needing medical attention. He also encouraged them to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers located at West Visayas State University Medical Center and Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC), both in Iloilo City; Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital in Barotac Nuevo; and Western Visayas Sanitarium and General Hospital (WVSGH) in Santa Barbara.

Under Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, of which Go is the principal author and sponsor, several agencies with medical assistance programs are lodged inside one room inside qualified public hospitals to make it easier for poor and indigent patients to avail of medical related aid.

According to DOH data, 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide have assisted more or less ten million Filipinos,.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also supported several projects in the province, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barotac Viejo, the completion of various barangay health stations throughout Iloilo City, and the construction of a multipurpose building in the Iloilo City Public Market.

Other significant initiatives he supported include the construction of roads in Badiangan, Banate, Carles, Dumangas, Lemery, Miag-ao, and Sara; completion of the barangay health stations in Leon; construction of a flood control system in Balasan; construction of a seawall in Banate; construction of the legislative building in San Dionisio; and improvement of the public parks in Dueñas.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.