GoTyme ramps up mobile bank gains

Digital lender GoTyme Bank is set to lead the way in innovative banking after introducing new offerings in 2024, such as multi-currency time deposit starting with the United States dollar, an attractive and sustainable deposit interest rate of 4 percent per annum, and an expanded deposit and withdrawal network across the archipelago.

Since it launched in 2022, GoTyme has maintained a consistent focus on satisfying the need for a simpler, more user-friendly banking experience that would give customers reasons to smile.

To date, some 3 million customers have banked with GoTyme and are enjoying its modern approach to banking.

Recognized for its user experience, security and exceptional customer service, offers a compelling alternative to traditional banks. GoTyme delivers a superior banking experience with lower fees, higher interest rates on savings, and a rewarding loyalty program.

App of inclusivity

Its intuitive mobile app has propelled GoTyme to the top-5 banking apps in terms of monthly active users and a top-7 bank for InstaPay transactions, all within a year.

Nate Clarke, GoTyme president and CEO, said GoTyme is set to quadruple its customer base in the next three years, to 10 million users.

“We’re targeting 5 million at the end of this year,” Clarke said. “We’re adding more than a million every quarter; we think we’ll be [adding] a million every three months,” Clarke added during an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Clarke’s confidence is rooted in GoTyme’s expansion program, starting with the addition of GoTyme kiosks in various offices and retail outlets all over the country. This reflects the developments surrounding what Clarke has called GoTyme’s “big bet” in recent months — GoTyme being designated as the payroll bank, which has been the case with Accenture, one of the top business process outsourcing companies in the Philippines.